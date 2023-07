Pennsylvania’s gambling market generated record revenue of $5.51 billion in the 2022/23 fiscal year after revenue in June climbed 13 per cent.

June’s revenue grew to $440.5 million, driven by an 81 per cent increase in sports betting revenue to $23.1 million and a 32 per cent rise in iGaming revenue to $135.4 million. This comprised online slots revenue of $98.2 million, online table games revenue of $34.8 million and online poker revenue of $2.4 million.

Retail [...]