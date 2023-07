Delaware’s iGaming and sports betting market grew by 6 per cent in June with combined wagers of $41.0 million.

The bulk of the total was derived from iGaming as wagers increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to $37.9 million, offsetting an 11 per cent drop in sports wagers to $3.1 million.

Delaware Park remained the market leader with iGaming wagers growing 6 per cent to $16.9 million, ahead of Bally’s Dover’s $12.3 million and Harrington Raceway’s $8.4 [...]