Sports handle in New Hampshire fell by 27 per cent to $39.3 million in June, with declines in both the state’s retail and mobile betting sectors.

Mobile betting in New Hampshire dropped by 16 per cent to $34.8 million in June and retail betting was down 62 per cent to $4.5 million.

June’s performance meant that New Hampshire’s sports handle in the first half of 2023 was down by 2 per cent to $444.1 million, as mobile [...]