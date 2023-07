Delta Corp, the Indian gaming and hospitality company, has reported an 11 per cent increase in casino revenue to INR2.78 billion (€30.7 million) for the first quarter of its financial year to 30 June.

The quarterly revenue performance was a record high for the company’s land-based and floating casinos in India and Nepal.

Revenue from Delta Corp’s online skill gaming division fell by 2 per cent to INR431.2 million in the three months to 30 June 2023.

Overall [...]