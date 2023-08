Gambling revenue in Nevada increased by 4 per cent to $7.52 billion during the first half of 2023, despite revenue in June coming in 2 per cent lower at $1.25 billion.

Nevada’s sportsbooks had a difficult month in June, with total sports betting revenue down by 60 per cent year-on-year at $9.5 million, with a margin of 2.0 per cent.

Mobile betting revenue fell by 68 per cent to $4.8 million on wagers of $324.0 million. The [...]