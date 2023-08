Sports handle in Colorado hit $2.58 billion in the first half of 2023, down by just 0.2 per cent on the same period of 2022.

Wagers in June were 1 per cent lower at $310.7 million, with online wagers down by 1 per cent at $308.2 million and retail wagering 14 per cent lower at $2.4 million.

Baseball (professional and college) was the largest sport by wagers in June at $105.8 million.

Parlay bets contributed handle of $69.7 [...]