US casino operator Golden Entertainment has posted a 1 per cent drop in revenue to $286.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, following weaker results from its casino resorts segment.

Revenue from Nevada Casino Resorts declined by 5 per cent year-on-year to $102.6 million, while Maryland Casino Resort revenue fell by 4 per cent to $19.6 million, with its Rocky Gap Casino sold subsequent to quarter end.

Nevada Locals Casinos revenue rose marginally to $39.8 million, [...]