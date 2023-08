NeoGames grew revenue by 127 per cent to $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong increases in the Sports and Games segments.

The lottery and gaming supplier reported growth of 7.8 per cent in the NeoGames iLottery business to $13.75 million, while net revenue from Aspire Global fell to $34.16 million due to a switch to reporting net revenue instead of gross.

Within the Aspire Global business, Games revenue was 14.4 per cent [...]