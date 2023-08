Mobile sports wagers in New York were up by 20 per cent to $962.1 million in July and took total wagers for 2023 so far above $10 billion.

FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars accounted for 87 per cent of New York’s mobile betting during the month.

FanDuel saw its handle grow by 11 per cent to $384.6 million and was the market leader with a 40 per cent share.

DraftKings had strong year-on-year growth at 59 per cent, with [...]