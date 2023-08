Maryland posted sports wagers of $247.4 million in July, which was the state’s lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Mobile wagering in Maryland was $237.5 million and retail betting dropped below $10 million for the first time to $9.9 million.

FanDuel had total wagers of $102.0 million in July, with $99.6 million from mobile betting and $2.5 million from retail betting.

DraftKings reported mobile handle of $92.1 million, with no retail betting operations. These two brands [...]