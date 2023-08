Sales of the Pennsylvania Lottery were unchanged at $438.1 million in June, but a rise in online sales made up for a decline in the retail lottery.

Pennsylvania’s retail lottery sales were down by 3 per cent to $369.6 million, caused by a 5 per cent drop in scratch off tickets to $253.2 million.

The lottery’s retail draw games saw sales fall by 2 per cent to $98.7 million in the month.

Online sales grew by 23 per [...]