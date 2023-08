Sports handle in New Hampshire declined by 13 per cent to $36.9 million in July, with retail wagers at their lowest since the opening month in August 2020.

Retail wagers were down by 63 per cent to just $3.5 million and mobile betting’s 1 per cent rise to $33.4 million could not mitigate the retail decline.

New Hampshire’s gross win decreased by 21 per cent to $3.5 million in July, at a margin of 9.5 per cent [...]