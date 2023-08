Pennsylvania’s gambling revenue rose by 9 per cent to $467.0 million in July, with strong contributions from both iGaming and sports betting.

iGaming revenue in Pennsylvania grew by 35 per cent in July to $132.9 million, made up of $94.9 million from online slots, $35.4 million from table gaming and $2.6 million from online poker.

The Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course was the largest iGaming licensee with revenue of $54.4 million, up by 41 per [...]