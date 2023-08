Virginia’s three gaming properties reported $57.3 million in revenue for July, making it the best month since the market opened a year ago.

July’s gaming revenue was split $41.2 million from slot machines and $16.1 million from table gaming.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth was the leading casino by revenue in July with $22.4 million.

Caesars Virginia’s temporary gaming facility in Danville only opened on 15 May but was the second best casino with revenue of $21.4 million in July. [...]