Sports wagering in Washington DC fell by 32 per cent to $7.7 million in July, taking the monthly total below $10 million for the first time in three years.

The lottery’s GambetDC brand led the market with handle of $3.1 million, but was down by 6 per cent year-on-year.

Other brands saw much greater falls in handle. Caesars William Hill had handle of $2.7 million was 37 per cent down on July 2022, and BetMGM’s wagers dropped [...]