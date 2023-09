Wagering on US horse races was down by 7 per cent to $1.11 billion in August, according to data published by Equibase.

Cancellations due to the weather meant that the number of race days in August was 6 per cent lower than 2022 at 409 (2022: 437). The number of races held also fell by 6 per cent to 3,204, although the amount of prize money available during the month increased by 2 per cent to [...]