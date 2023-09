Virginia’s land-based gaming revenue climbed to $55.1 million in August and marked the third consecutive month with revenue above $50 million.

Slot machine revenue was $40.0 million in the month, with $15.1 million coming from gaming tables. There were 3,205 active slot machines across Virginia's three casinos in August and 135 gaming tables.

Virginia gaming revenue comparison: August 2023 ($)

Rivers Casino Portsmouth was Virginia’s leading casino by revenue in August with $21.5 million, followed by the Caesars [...]