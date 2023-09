Sports betting in Arizona increased by 11 per cent to $323.2 million in July, with both mobile and retail channels showing year-on-year growth.

Arizona’s mobile betting rose by 11 per cent to $320.2 million and accounted for 99 per cent of the state’s monthly wagers.

Retail betting, including limited event wagering operators, grew by 35 per cent to $3.0 million.

FanDuel reported the highest betting handle in July at $115.5 million, giving it a 36 per cent [...]