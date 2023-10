Sports wagers in Montana rose by 26 per cent to $6.2 million in September, buoyed by the start of the NFL season during the month.

American football accounted for 70 per cent of Montana’s bets in September, followed by baseball with 21 per cent and tennis with 3 per cent.

But Montana’s betting margin in September fell by 8.8 percentage points to 10.9 per cent (September 2022: 19.7 per cent), which meant that gross win declined by [...]