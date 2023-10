Cambodian gaming operator NagaCorp has reported a 12 per cent increase in gaming revenue to $379.0 million for the first nine months of 2023.

The mass market was the largest category by revenue, but was up by just 1 per cent to $247.2 million, including both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines (EGMs).

Revenue from the premium VIP market increased by 40 per cent in the nine months to $99.6 million, whilst the referral VIP market posted [...]