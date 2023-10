Lottery sales in Pennsylvania grew by 8 per cent to $503.7 million in August, with sales increases in both the retail and online channels.

Retail sales were up by 6 per cent to $420.3 million. Sales of Scratch offs fell by 6 per cent to $269.2 million, but sales of draw games rose by 37 per cent to $133.0 million.

Within draw games, Powerball sales jumped by 77 per cent to $21.9 million, whilst Mega Millions sales [...]