Sports bets in Maryland reached $3.02 billion in the first nine months of 2023, after September posted total wagers of $442.5 million.

Mobile betting accounted for $421.0 million of the monthly total and retail betting was $21.5 million.

There were 12 active mobile licensees in September and 13 retail betting locations, with Canton Gaming and its partner Parx Interactive opening a sportsbook at The Greene Turtle in Towson on 29 September.

FanDuel was the market leader in Maryland [...]