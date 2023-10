Gaming revenue at Virginia’s three casinos was $51.9 million in September and took total gaming revenue for the first three quarters of 2023 to $395.6 million.

There were 3,194 slot machines in operation during September and they earned revenue of $39.0 million. Revenue from the 135 gaming tables across the three properties was $12.9 million.

The Rivers Casino Portsmouth and Caesars Virginia had similar gaming revenue in September, reporting $20.1 million and $19.1 million respectively. The Hard [...]