Delaware’s regulated iGaming market enjoyed a strong start to the year as net revenue grew 39 per cent to $387,865 in January.

Total amounts played at the state’s three licensed operators increased by 38 per cent to $10.2m, with Delaware Park attracting $4.4m, Dover Downs $3.8m and Harrington Raceway a further $2.0m.

Delaware iGaming: January 2020 (US$)

Operators paid out a total of $9.9m in winnings during the month, generating net revenue of $387,865. This included a 31 per cent [...]