Stockholm-listed gaming operator LeoVegas is assisting Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority in its investigation of suspected insider trading.

The company was contacted by the Economic Crime Authority on June 7 regarding a preliminary investigation into suspected insider trading in the company’s shares, with LeoVegas stating that it is fully assisting the authorities in their investigation.

It is believed that the investigation concerns trading around the time of MGM Resorts’ $607.0m bid to acquire the business, which resulted in [...]