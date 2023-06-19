This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Kambi extends LeoVegas sportsbook deal

19th June 2023 9:10 am GMT
Kambi
Pragmatic Solutions

Stockholm-listed sportsbook technology provider Kambi Group has agreed a multi-year extension to its sportsbook partnership with MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas.

Kambi will continue to provide LeoVegas with its sportsbook technology and services, including its AI-powered trading and Bet Builder product.

The agreement is the second renewal to a successful partnership first signed in 2016, during which time the operator has launched Kambi-powered sports betting brands such as BetUK and expekt, as well as LeoVegas.

“We are delighted to extend our sportsbook partnership with LeoVegas Group, a world-leading operator with a strong track record of success,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “Renewing this partnership for a second time is further testament to the strength of Kambi’s cutting-edge technology and services as we continue to pioneer next generation betting entertainment for players across the globe.”

LeoVegas director of sports strategy Per Carlander said: “Our recent successful launch of expekt in Denmark and the rapid growth of BetUK in the UK highlight our ambitious plans to expand internationally and increase our focus on sports betting and in Kambi we have a partner to enable us to do just that.

“At LeoVegas Group, we promise our customers the greatest iGaming experience - and to deliver that within sports betting we need to stay innovative together with our partners. That's why we are very pleased to extend our partnership with Kambi.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading at SEK198.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.47 per cent lower at $42.64 in New York Friday.

Related Tags
BetUK Expekt Kambi LeoVegas MGM Resorts Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Shape Games enters Puerto Rico with LMG Gaming deal

Kambi signs first sportsbook deal in Nebraska

Kambi strengthens LatAm commercial team

Bally’s sees first quarter revenue near $600 million mark

Kambi extends Paf sportsbook deal

Kambi initiates share buyback

Bally’s partners Kambi and White Hat to relaunch sportsbook

Kambi shares dip as Q1 profit slides 40%

Kambi extends sportsbook deal with Colombia’s Corredor Empresarial

Puerto Rico issues nine sports betting licences

Kambi enters Wisconsin with Potawatomi sportsbook deal

Kambi benefits from strong Q4 to report 2% revenue growth in 2022

Kambi seals retail sportsbook deal with del Lago Casino in New York

Kambi extends Sun International sportsbook deal in South Africa

Kambi enters Ohio with Miami Valley Gaming retail sportsbook deal

Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution