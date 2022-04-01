AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) continues to issue licenses ahead of the opening of Ontario's regulated online betting and gaming market on Monday (April 4).

Flutter-owned FanDuel is the latest operator to secure license approval, enabling it to go live in Ontario from Monday with its IGT-powered sportsbook and GAN-powered iGaming platform.

"We're so thrilled to open our Canadian office and bring FanDuel's world-class Sportsbook and Casino to Canada's passionate sports fans," said FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe. "This is a huge moment for the industry and we look forward to providing Canadians with entertaining and responsible sports experiences."

AGCO has also approved Playtech's Quickspin, Aspire Global's Pariplay and FSB as suppliers, adding to the licenses issued earlier this week to the likes of Relax Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Light & Wonder and Kindred Group's Unibet.

“Quickspin and the iGaming industry, in cooperation with regulators such as the AGCO, will create a healthy, sustainable and safe experience for players, operators and providers in Ontario," said Quickspin CEO and founder Daniel Lindberg. "The Quickspin team has done an excellent job of getting this project over the line, enabling us to be live with our top performing titles when the market opens on the fourth of April."

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey commented: “We are very pleased to be granted our Ontario licence, which allows us to build on our success and bringing relevant and varied content to regulated markets.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to grow our reach in Canada both through signing new partners and gaining new licences, and this approach continues to generate success for us. It is an exciting time at Pariplay and we look forward to getting started in Ontario.”

FSB chief executive Dave McDowell said: “This hugely exciting news is a landmark moment for FSB and adds further fuel to our aggressive, forward momentum in the North American region. The pre-market opening approval from the AGCO pays a huge tribute to the quality of our technology, services and people as we push forward in global regulated markets in 2022.”