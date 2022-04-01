This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

1st April 2022 10:40 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
Playtech

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) continues to issue licenses ahead of the opening of Ontario's regulated online betting and gaming market on Monday (April 4).

Flutter-owned FanDuel is the latest operator to secure license approval, enabling it to go live in Ontario from Monday with its IGT-powered sportsbook and GAN-powered iGaming platform.

"We're so thrilled to open our Canadian office and bring FanDuel's world-class Sportsbook and Casino to Canada's passionate sports fans," said FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe. "This is a huge moment for the industry and we look forward to providing Canadians with entertaining and responsible sports experiences."

AGCO has also approved Playtech's Quickspin, Aspire Global's Pariplay and FSB as suppliers, adding to the licenses issued earlier this week to the likes of Relax Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Light & Wonder and Kindred Group's Unibet.

“Quickspin and the iGaming industry, in cooperation with regulators such as the AGCO, will create a healthy, sustainable and safe experience for players, operators and providers in Ontario," said Quickspin CEO and founder Daniel Lindberg. "The Quickspin team has done an excellent job of getting this project over the line, enabling us to be live with our top performing titles when the market opens on the fourth of April."

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey commented: “We are very pleased to be granted our Ontario licence, which allows us to build on our success and bringing relevant and varied content to regulated markets.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to grow our reach in Canada both through signing new partners and gaining new licences, and this approach continues to generate success for us. It is an exciting time at Pariplay and we look forward to getting started in Ontario.”

FSB chief executive Dave McDowell said: “This hugely exciting news is a landmark moment for FSB and adds further fuel to our aggressive, forward momentum in the North American region. The pre-market opening approval from the AGCO pays a huge tribute to the quality of our technology, services and people as we push forward in global regulated markets in 2022.”

Related Tags
Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Canada Casino FanDuel FSB iGaming Ontario Pariplay Quickspin Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Relax Gaming approved to enter Ontario iGaming market

Rush Street Interactive names Bruce Caughill managing director, Canada

Blueprint Gaming awarded Ontario licence

PointsBet agrees official sportsbook partnership with Ottawa Redblacks

Light & Wonder receives iGaming supplier license in Ontario  

Nolimit City latest to secure Ontario iGaming licence

Kambi secures approval for Ontario sportsbook launch

Inspired Entertainment added to list of approved iGaming suppliers in Ontario

Ontario iGaming regulator issues marketing and advertising guidelines

LeoVegas and Play’n GO secure approval in Ontario

High 5 Games set for Ontario launch under new AGCO supplier license

Rush Street Interactive gains Ontario approval

Bragg Gaming secures Ontario iGaming supplier license

Canadian Gaming Association partners International Betting Integrity Association

888 secures iGaming license approval in Ontario

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar