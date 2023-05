Spain’s Ministry of Consumption has entered into a data sharing deal with the General Directorate of Police (DGP) to carry out criminal investigations into potential match-fixing and betting fraud.

The agreement will enable the Spanish National Police to analyze and investigate betting alerts detected by a network of entities that are part of the Servicio de Investigación Global del Mercado de Apuestas (SIGMA).

SIGMA is managed by Spanish gambling regulator, Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ), [...]