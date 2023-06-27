This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Corps secures approval in Latvia

27th June 2023 8:51 am GMT
Latvia
Evolution

Swedish casino games developer Gaming Corps has secured approval from Latvia’s Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection to offer its online casino games to players in the country.

Players in Latvia will now be able to access Gaming Corps’ portfolio of content, including titles such as Coin Miner, Penalty Champion, Jet Lucky 2 and Raging Zeus.

“We are delighted to offer our first-class casino games to players in Latvia, as we continue to grow our footprint across regulated markets,” said Gaming Corps CEO Juha Kauppinen. “We have built a reputation for offering a rounded portfolio of games which cater for all our active markets, supporting our customers with the best content for localised player references.

“We will continue to do this in what is an exciting period of expansion for us, and I look forward to welcoming more partners to the Gaming Corps family.”

