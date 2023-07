Maine’s regulated retail and online sports betting market is set to go live in November, subject to approval of final wagering rules by the Attorney General.

Lawmakers in Maine passed legislation in early 2022 to authorise sports betting, with the state’s federally recognized Indian tribes, licensed off-track betting facilities, commercial tracks and casinos all eligible for licensure.

Ten retail sports betting licenses are available to off-track betting facilities, commercial tracks and casinos, while Indian tribes will be [...]