Novig approved to enter Colorado sports betting market

New York-headquartered sports betting operator Novig is expected to become the latest operator to enter Colorado after securing licence approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The approval paves the way for Novig to launch an online sportsbook next month in Colorado as its first state through a market access deal with Full House Resorts and its Bronco Billy's Casino property in Cripple Creek.

Novig recently raised $6.4 million in a seed funding led by Lux Capital, with participation from Y Combinator and American former football quarterback Joe Montana, and is in the process of building a commission-free sports betting exchange.

Until exchange wagering is approved by the Colorado Division of Gaming, however, Novig will operate solely as an online sportsbook.

“We're thrilled to kick off our journey in the vibrant sports betting landscape of Colorado, and we'd like to thank the Division of Gaming for their help throughout the process,” said Novig co-founder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky. “We're committed to building an unparalleled, community-led betting experience, and we look forward to becoming the go-to destination for sports fanatics and sharp bettors alike.”