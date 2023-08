United States Senators from California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Rhode Island are urging the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to reject a proposal to allow betting on US presidential elections.

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Edward Markey (D-MA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) have written to the chairman of the CFTC, Rostin Behnam, warning that allowing event contracts on the outcome of US presidential elections will jeopardize the [...]