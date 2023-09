The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has decided not to allow wagering platform KalshiEX to trade contracts on US elections.

The CFTC said Friday that it will not approve the request by KalshiEX to offer cash-settled binary contracts on which political party will control each chamber of Congress in a future term.

The CFTC refused the company’s request after determining that the contracts “involve gaming and activity that is unlawful under state law and are contrary to [...]