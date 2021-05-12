This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
WynnBET expands into Tennessee with Memphis Grizzlies partnership

12th May 2021 8:40 am GMT
Playtech

Wynn Resorts’ soon to be spun off iGaming arm WynnBET has expanded its presence in Tennessee through a new multi-year marketing partnership with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

Coinciding with the launch of the operator’s mobile betting app in the state, the agreement will see WynnBET leverage the Grizzlies’ digital footprint to promote its brand across social media, web and mobile applications, as well as securing the naming rights to a renovated WynnBET-branded space inside the team’s FedExForum arena.

WynnBET will also serve as presenting partner of the Chris Vernon Show, a daily sports and entertainment show hosted by Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, and presenting partner of the Odds Couple, a sports betting show breaking down the best matchups in college football, NFL and college basketball.

WynnBET is also set to become the official advertising partner of the GCM Podcast Network with advertising inclusion on all GCM Podcasts.

“The popularity of sports gaming in Tennessee continues to increase, and we’re thrilled to partner with one of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment with WynnBET,” said Memphis Grizzlies president Jason Wexler. “With the importance of a digital-first approach, partnering WynnBET with our Grind City Media shows, content and features was a very organic framework for building this forward-looking partnership.

“We also enjoy any opportunity to create new and different spaces to experience inside FedExForum for our fans, and we love the thought of being a destination in downtown Memphis for sports fans to watch their favorite sports programming year-round.”

To promote the partnership, the Memphis Grizzlies mobile app will offer fans a unique free-to-play game for the chance to win real prizes courtesy of WynnBET.

WynnBET becomes the second partner of the Grizzlies following the team's agreement last year with Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel brand.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed 0.58 per cent lower at $125.00 per share in New York Tuesday.

