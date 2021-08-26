theScore Bet named Official Gaming Partner of Golf Canada

Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has agreed a multi-year deal to serve as the official gaming partner of Golf Canada.

The partnership begins in 2022, establishing theScore Bet brand as the first ever gaming partner of Golf Canada and its prestigious National Open Golf Championships - the CP Women’s Open and the RBC Canadian Open.

This will allow theScore Bet to engage fans through a variety of on-site activations, including creating members club experiences for theScore Bet users, as well as digital activations through both tournaments and Golf Canada’s channels.

Both the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women’s Open will be held in Ontario in 2022, where regulated iGaming and sports betting with private operators will soon launch following the legalisation of single-event sports betting on August 27.

“We are thrilled to welcome theScore Bet as Golf Canada’s first Official Gaming Partner,” said Golf Canada chief commercial officer John Sibley. “theScore brand is already synonymous with sports coverage in Canada and we’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to team up to help build awareness for theScore Bet. Through Golf Canada’s entertainment properties and channels, theScore Bet will have direct access to engage with our large membership of devout Canadian sports fans.”

Aubrey Levy, SVP of content and marketing at theScore added: “We are proud to be Golf Canada’s first ever gaming partner and align theScore Bet with their organization and Canada’s marquee professional men’s and women’s golf events.

“This partnership provides us with highly engaging access points to introduce theScore Bet to a broad and endemic audience of golf fans. With the RBC Canadian Open taking place in Ontario for all three years and the CP Women’s Open in the province for at least the coming year, it provides us an amazing foothold to interact with Canada’s passionate golf community around two of the most popular golf events in the country.”

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX:SCR) gained 4.57 per cent to close at CAD$44.40 per share in Toronto Wednesday.