1XBET named regional partner of Paris Saint-Germain

Cyprus-headquartered online betting and gaming operator 1XBET has been named as an official regional partner of French Ligue 1 football champions Paris Saint-Germain.

1XBET will serve as an official regional partner of the French football club in Africa and Asia, with the deal set to be extended to other regions next season.



“We are delighted to welcome 1XBET as a regional partner of Paris Saint-Germain,” said Paris Saint-Germain chief partnerships officer Marc Armstrong. “1XBET is well established in continents where the club has a great many supporters.

"1XBET is an ambitious stakeholder in the world of online sports betting and, by collaborating with Paris Saint-Germain, hopes to consolidate its position as a leader in many countries.”



1XBET spokesperson Alex Sommers added: “Paris Saint-Germain is one of the world’s most popular football clubs. We share a desire to succeed in all fields and to offer fans a brand-new, enriched online betting experience.”