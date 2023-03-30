This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Entain’s Unikrn agrees global eSports deal with Blast

30th March 2023 10:23 am GMT

Entain’s Unikrn brand has entered into a global partnership with leading eSports entertainment company Blast.

The multi-year agreement will see Entain’s eSports brand embedded into the Blast fan experience, with Unikrn’s logo and branding featuring across Blast’s event coverage and promotions.

“Blast is an epicentre of action for eSports fans around the world and has produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of competitive Counter-Strike play,” said Justin Dellario, managing director for eSports at Entain. “Unikrn is built for these moments, when fans are looking for the deepest and best possible experience as they root on their favourite players and teams.

"We are thrilled to be Blast’s partner, and to bring our world-class insights and betting opportunities to its millions of fans.”

Blast has delivered eSports tournaments across a variety of games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), DOTA 2, Apex Legends, FIFA 2022 and Fortnite, attracting tens of thousands of fans at live events from London and Copenhagen to Miami and Sao Paolo.

Its Blast Premier event is a worldwide CS:GO tournament series where teams fight it out for a multi-million dollar prize pool.

"We are delighted to welcome on board unikrn as our latest global partner," said Blast commercial director Oliver Clarke. "Their tailored esports and gaming offering means fans of the Blast.tv Paris Major and Blast Premier tournament series have a safe, secure and dedicated betting platform.

"2023 is an exciting year for Blast with more events happening than ever before and we are thrilled to have unikrn join us on this momentous journey."

Entain only recently entered the eSports and skills-based wagering market after acquiring Unikrn in October 2021.

Unikrn is currently live in Brazil and Canada (except Ontario), with the brand set to be rolled out to further markets later this year.

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 1.95 per cent higher at 1,229.50 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.

