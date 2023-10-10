ReferOn signs 2rbo Affiliates partnership

Affiliate management systems provider ReferOn has secured a new partnership with 2rbo Affiliates.

The agreement covers all seven brands on 2rbo’s platform, which include Soft2Bet-owned Betinia, YoYo Casino, CampoBet, Malina Casino, LightCasino, Cadabrus, and Zulabet.

“We're thrilled to extend our platform to 2rbo Affiliates,” said ReferOn product manager David Harris. “Our vision aligns with theirs, and together, we believe we can redefine the standards of affiliate management.

“This shows as a great testament that yet another affiliate program has chosen ReferOn as their preferred affiliate platform.”

Jonjo Walsh, affiliate manager at 2rbo Affiliates, added: “The transition to ReferOn stands as a pivotal moment for 2rbo Affiliates. We're looking forward to all the state-of-the-art functionalities it brings, ensuring our partners receive the best in affiliate management.”