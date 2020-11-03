DraftKings sponsors pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau

New York-listed DraftKings has entered into an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

The collaboration will see DeChambeau become the new face of DraftKings Golf, with the operator’s logo to feature on DeChambeau’s signature golf cap, beginning with this month’s 2020 Masters.

“Professional golf has been a key growth sport in both daily fantasy and sports betting, and our collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau is a notable new layer of mainstream brand exposure and fan experience,” said DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins. “As one of golf’s most promising athletes and the current US Open champion, DraftKings is strategically aligning with winning athletes like Bryson who embody and embolden the competitive fire of our customers.”

Golf is the fourth most-popular sport on DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports offering, while golf sportsbook handle has grown tenfold in the past year.

DeChambeau is currently ranked No. 6 in the world and recently won his first major championship at the US Open in September.

“DraftKings has been at the forefront of innovation for how people experience golf, and the company continues to modernize the game through technology built by and for sports fans,” said DeChambeau. “The gaming industry has already helped golf reach broader audiences, and I am proud to work with DraftKings on boosting fan excitement and engagement in the game.”

With the 2020 Masters taking place in November for the first time as a result of the pandemic, and overlapping with the NFL during the final round on Sunday, DraftKings is offering a $100,000 free-to-play pool that captures the action of both sports.

