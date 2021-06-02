This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betsson named regional sponsor of 2021 Copa América

2nd June 2021 7:35 am GMT

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has strengthened its commitment to Latin American football by becoming the official regional sponsor of the 2021 Copa América tournament.

The agreement with South America’s football ruling body CONMEBOL will see Betsson benefit from multiple branding opportunities at the event, which is set to take place in Brazil between 13 June and 10 July.

This will include branding rights, perimeter board signage and video boards in the stadium, as well as as branding on press backdrops and banners on the tournament’s official website and mobile app. In addition, Betsson will be the exclusive sponsors of the Match Line Up for all 28 matches, as well as Player of The Week polls on CONMEBOL Copa América's social media channels.

The sponsorship agreement also gives Betsson access to Copa América brand assets for use on its recently acquired Colombian brand Colbet for games featuring the Colombian national team.

“At Betsson, we are passionate about sport, especially football and what better way to show this passion than by being part of the oldest national team football championship in the world,” said Betsson Operations CEO Jesper Svensson.

“The sponsoring of CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 is a further commitment towards our ambitions for this region. We will be part of the entire journey to keep fans engaged with compelling, authentic experiences.”

Betsson has recently expanded its operations across Latin America, with launches in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico, as well as sponsorships in Peru and Chile.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to raise Betsson’s brand awareness to a new level in the markets we’re operating in,” Svensson added. “We know that CONMEBOL Copa América is a huge event and is very popular in LatAm countries, and beyond.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) closed 0.67 per cent higher at SEK75.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday.

