DraftKings partners NFL’s Baltimore Ravens

New York-listed DraftKings has been named as an official daily fantasy, sports betting and free-to-play partner of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

The deal marks DraftKings’ first partnership in the state of Maryland and its fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team.

“With the start of the 2021 NFL season upon us, our latest designation with the Baltimore Ravens further exemplifies our commitment to fan engagement by way of the DraftKings experience,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“The newly penned relationship offers something for every kind of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings’ digital content, free-to-play product, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, sports betting, to ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the top teams from the AFC North.”

The partnership will see DraftKings branding and custom content featured in the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly podcast, The Lounge.

DraftKings will also be named the title sponsor of Baltimore WBAL-1090 News Radio’s Gameday Insider pregame show and a presenting sponsor of the Ravens Wired video online content series, in addition to homepage takeovers on BaltimoreRavens.com, ahead of select games and events.

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to delivering unique engagement experiences for our fans,” said Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz. “We’re proud to collaborate with an industry leader in DraftKings, and we look forward to seeing the innovative ways in which we’ll better connect with the Ravens fans across our many platforms.”

Earlier this year, the Ravens named BetMGM as their first official gaming partner following the legislation of sports betting in Maryland.

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 1.07 per cent lower at $51.54 per share in New York Thursday.