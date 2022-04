Online betting and gaming operator theScore Bet has entered into a 10-year partnership with Major League Baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays to serve as their Official Gaming Partner.

The agreement marks the Blue Jays’ first gaming partnership and theScore Bet’s first professional team sponsorship, with the collaboration between the two Toronto-based organisations coinciding with the opening of Ontario's regulated market to private operators this week.

The deal grants theScore Bet exclusive national marketing rights that extend [...]