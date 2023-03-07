PokerStars renews sponsorship of F1’s Red Bull Racing

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has renewed its sponsorship of Formula 1’s Oracle Red Bull Racing team for a second season.

PokerStars is returning to the racetrack with plans to bring fans closer to F1 through behind-the-scenes content and experiences throughout the season.

The partnership will also see the PokerStars brand feature on the halo of the RB19 race car, as well as the inner cockpit and rear wing end plate, drivers race suits and pit crew helmets.

“Partnering with PokerStars has been an ace move for the Team,” said Oracle Red Bull Racing Team principal and CEO Christian Horner. “Their commitment to entertainment and innovation is a winning formula that perfectly aligns with our own values in Formula One.

“As we enter another year together, we're raising the stakes and taking our collective game to the next level. While we can't reveal too much just yet, I can tell you that there are some truly exciting projects in the works, and we look forward to unveiling our plans in the coming months.”

F1 fans can tune in to PokerStars’ YouTube channel for never-before-seen footage that will take them behind the scenes at pivotal races as the season hots up.

The PokerStars Red Spade Pass will also return for a second year, offering PokerStars players money-can’t-buy F1 experiences, alongside a programme of race weekend rewards including a new Chicane Cash Drop, Spin & Go Races, Odds Boost on Sports bets and a Casino Weekend Races Leader board.

“After an incredible first year racing alongside Oracle Red Bull we are delighted to be going into the 2023 season with even more rewards, content, and epic experiences in the pipeline to take our partnership to the next level,” said Flutter director of partnerships, PR and consumer engagement Rebecca McAdam Willetts.

“This partnership has enabled both us and Oracle Red Bull Racing to reach audiences who share similar passions and interests, and we still firmly believe that the team is the perfect fit for PokerStars.net, sharing our conviction that it is not just about what you offer fans, but the ethos and vision behind it.”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, with Sergio Perez making it a Red Bull one-two in the first race of the F1 season.