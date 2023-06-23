This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

OneCasino sponsors newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie team

23rd June 2023 8:19 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Netherlands-licensed online casino operator OneCasino has been unveiled as the shirt sponsor for newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie team Almere City FC.

Almere City will debut in the Dutch first division during the 2023/24 season after gaining promotion this season from Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football.

“OneCasino is delighted to show off on the front of Almere City's shirt - we are both newcomers challenging the established order,” said OneCasino CEO Mark Schram. “We believe this partnership is a great opportunity to support each other's growth and development. We can't wait to make history together.”

OneCasino secured licence approval in the Netherlands from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit last October.

“Nice that we are debuting in the Eredivisie together with OneCasino,” said John Bes, general manager of Almere City. “Both parties are considered challengers to the established order within their industries and want to get better in a distinctive yet sustainable way. Hopefully we can help each other in this objective.”

The shirt sponsorship deal runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Related Tags
Casino Eredivisie iGaming Netherlands OneCasino Slots Sports Betting
Related Articles

Greek gambling regulator adds more than 500 sites to iGaming blacklist

Amusnet
Galaxsys
Playtech
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution