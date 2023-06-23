OneCasino sponsors newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie team

Netherlands-licensed online casino operator OneCasino has been unveiled as the shirt sponsor for newly promoted Dutch Eredivisie team Almere City FC.

Almere City will debut in the Dutch first division during the 2023/24 season after gaining promotion this season from Eerste Divisie, the second tier of Dutch football.

“OneCasino is delighted to show off on the front of Almere City's shirt - we are both newcomers challenging the established order,” said OneCasino CEO Mark Schram. “We believe this partnership is a great opportunity to support each other's growth and development. We can't wait to make history together.”

OneCasino secured licence approval in the Netherlands from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit last October.

“Nice that we are debuting in the Eredivisie together with OneCasino,” said John Bes, general manager of Almere City. “Both parties are considered challengers to the established order within their industries and want to get better in a distinctive yet sustainable way. Hopefully we can help each other in this objective.”

The shirt sponsorship deal runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.