Sports handle in New Hampshire declined by 32 per cent to $52.1 million in May, with large falls in both the mobile and retail betting sectors.

New Hampshire’s mobile betting fell by 24 per cent to $46.4 million, and was the state’s lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Retail betting performed even less well in May, with wagers down by 63 per cent to $5.7 million. It was the third consecutive month that New Hampshire’s retail wagers [...]