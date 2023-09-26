Pragmatic Play expands in Argentina with Casino Magic Online

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its footprint in Latin America after going live with Casino Magic Online in Argentina.

Through an integration with the Ondiss platform, the operator has added Pragmatic Play slots such as Mustang Trail and Forge of Olympus, alongside virtual sports games including Fantastic League and Penalty Shootout.

“We are thrilled with the partnership of Pragmatic Play with Casino Magic Online, a leading online casino in the region, which brings their fantastic RNG and Virtual Sports content to their platform,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

“This deal allows Pragmatic Play to keep expanding in Latin America - a continued focus for the brand - and we look forward to even more players discovering its games. Here’s to another successful partnership.”

Eduardo Antonio Nanton, a representative of Casino Magic Online, added: “To be bringing Pragmatic Play on board as a partner is nothing short of exciting - they’re a renowned supplier with plenty of incredible games on offer, and we’re very happy to be bringing their content to our players.

“We look forward to seeing the reception to Pragmatic Play’s unparalleled collection of slots and immersive Virtual Sports titles, and thank them for an easy, swift process.”

Casino Magic Online is the online arm of land-based casino Casino Magic, which is based in the Argentinean province of Neuquén.