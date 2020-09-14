Coingaming appoints new leadership team

The Coingaming Group has appointed Maarja Pärt as its new chief executive.

Pärt will take over from co-founder and incumbent CEO Tim Heath, who will expand his remit to grow the group’s venture capital arm, Yolo Investments (formerly known as Vereeni investments), which has a portfolio of 44 investments in the fintech and gaming verticals.

As CEO, Pärt will have an increased focussed on the Sportsbet.io, Bitcasino.io and Slots.io brands, having been with the operator for over ten years, most recently serving as chief operating officer.

She will be replaced as COO by former head of VIP and customer support, Anita Brinke.

“This is one of the proudest moments of Coingaming for me,” said Heath. “As we get to see how much the group has grown, as part of our next growth chapter we will be actively focussing on building and expanding the investment arm to further bolster the group’s global remit.

“We are very excited to extend our focus into banking and disruptive crypto opportunities, alongside our existing gaming and fintech assets; the future looks very exciting. One immediate benefit of these changes is that we’ll be able to work with our the Sportsbet.io and Bitcasino.io brands, spearheaded by our newly appointed CEO, as investments alongside the other 44 the Group has made to date.”

Following her appointment, Pärt said: “Today marks a new chapter at Coingaming and it’s a chapter that in comparison to our beginnings, looks incredibly different. We now have more pioneering projects, partnerships and possibilities than ever before but still, our core mission to disrupt and innovate remains unchanged.

“As I step up into the role, I’m determined to drive us to new heights, to ensure that we’ll always keep pushing boundaries and also retain our fun, fast and fair way of doing things.”

Brinke added: “I’m thrilled to be able to take on such a position within the business. Working together with Tim, Maarja and the wider Coingaming Group there’s a sense that everything is possible and as I take on the COO role, I’ll endeavour to keep that spirit alive, ensuring that operationally we’ll also continue to go from strength to strength.”