Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders7th December 2020 2:28 pm GMT
We are thrilled to reveal the first category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - rising stars and emerging leaders, sponsored by game data science company Future Anthem.
Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming kicks off with a new category revealed every day for the next two weeks.
The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 rising stars and emerging leaders are:
● Adam Arviv | CEO | Bragg Gaming
● Raph Di Guisto | Founder | Silverback Gaming
● Tsachi Maimon | CEO | Aspire Global
● Erika Nardini | CEO | Barstool Sports
● Maarja Pärt | CEO | Coingaming Group
Congratulations to all of them. They represent an emerging generation of iGaming leaders, who are inspiring their companies to great things and leading the industry into a bright future.
The next categories to be revealed will be:
Tuesday 8th: Operations
Wednesday 9th: Finance
Thursday 10th: Marketing
Friday 11th: Product and technology
Monday 14th: Employee and customer care
Tuesday 15th: Lottery
Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance
Thursday 17th: Business development
Friday 18th: Leadership