We are thrilled to reveal the first category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - rising stars and emerging leaders, sponsored by game data science company Future Anthem.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming kicks off with a new category revealed every day for the next two weeks.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 rising stars and emerging leaders are:

● Adam Arviv | CEO | Bragg Gaming

● Raph Di Guisto | Founder | Silverback Gaming

● Tsachi Maimon | CEO | Aspire Global

● Erika Nardini | CEO | Barstool Sports

● Maarja Pärt | CEO | Coingaming Group

Congratulations to all of them. They represent an emerging generation of iGaming leaders, who are inspiring their companies to great things and leading the industry into a bright future.

The next categories to be revealed will be:

Tuesday 8th: Operations

Wednesday 9th: Finance

Thursday 10th: Marketing

Friday 11th: Product and technology

Monday 14th: Employee and customer care

Tuesday 15th: Lottery

Wednesday 16th: Legal and compliance

Thursday 17th: Business development

Friday 18th: Leadership