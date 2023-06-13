This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay appoints Ashley Bloor as director of partnerships

13th June 2023 1:28 pm GMT
Evolution

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has appointed Ashley Bloor as its new director of partnerships as the supplier looks to expand its presence in Europe and North America.

Bloor brings more than a decade of experience in the gambling sector, having most recently served as head of operations for RGS at EveryMatrix. Prior to that, she served in a number of senior positions at bet365, Gala Coral, William Hill, and Gaming Innovation Group.

In her new role, Bloor will work closely with Pariplay’s leadership team to support the growth of the Fusion and Ignite product offerings, managing and maximising relationships with partners. 

Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamate said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to the team and know she will play a crucial part as we execute our growth strategy and expand our global partner network of studios and operators, cementing our position as the number one gaming aggregator.”

Bloor added: “I am excited about this new opportunity with Pariplay, a company I have followed from the side lines and been very impressed with. I look forward to building on our existing partnerships and creating new synergies as we continue on this journey.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.62 per cent lower at $27.14 per share in New York Monday.

