GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Skywind, RubyPlay and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Skywind Group, RubyPlay, Iron Dog Studio, Play’n GO and Quickspin, among others.

Playtech’s Gem Splash: Marilyn Monroe

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has launched the first game in its new series of Gem Splash slot games.

The 4x5 slot Gem Splash: Marilyn Monroe sees gems with cash and jackpot prizes drop on to the reels from above. When a falling gem lands on a target symbol, the prize is paid, and the gem’s value increases.

Three jackpots are available, while three scatters trigger six free games where gem prizes get bigger as they drop down.

“Marilyn Monroe is a great launch title for our innovative new series: Gem Splash,” said James Stewart, head of game development for Rarestone. “Marilyn Monroe brings Hollywood glitz and glamour to this new slot series and will appeal to a wide-range of players.

“Gem Splash offers a steady stream of exciting possibilities with new 3 progressive jackpots and prize-laden Gems dropping randomly onto the reels throughout game-play. In the free games, dropping Gems can be larger, with prizes increasing as they step down the reels.”

Skywind Group’s RainBalls

Skywind Group has released its latest slot game with the launch of Rainballs.

The new game is a classic 5x3 slot that features a pin board/ball drop feature underneath, with special golden pots across the bottom.

The feature area comes into play when there’s a win containing clover symbols with little silver balls sat on top. These balls can drop off the clover and into the pin board, rattling around as they make their way down to the feature pots.

The Wild Reel pot triggers a rainbow coloured expanding reel with a multiplier that increases with every ball that lands in the pot, while the Lucky Wheel pot moves play to a bonus wheel above the reels, where players can spin for prizes up to 1000x bet.

“With RainBalls we wanted to create a game that really boosted the excitement level,” said Skywind Group vice president of operations and content Uri Cohen. “Adding the ball drop feature to give it that pinball feeling of is it, isn’t it makes for some really fun play.”

RubyPlay’s Sun of Ra

RubyPlay has announced the general release of its new Sun of Ra slot following an exclusive launch with GVC last week.

The game's Wild symbol can open the door to big payouts with the Jackpot Pick feature, where matching three coins awards a guaranteed jackpot. The Sunlight Spins’ hold and spin feature is triggered by 6+ coins, while 3+ scatters can activate Sunlight Spins or award free games with added wilds.

“We at RubyPlay are very excited about the launch of Sun of Ra, and we believe it is potentially the biggest game we have released to date,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “We’re particularly proud of the Sunlight Spins feature which gives players a chance to win the €20,000 Grand jackpot.”

GVC director of commercial management Obdulio Bacarese added: “We launched Sun of Ra to our players last week and the response has been amazing, with consistent good levels of wagering from day 1, it's been a huge hit.”

Iron Dog Studio’s 1 Million Megaways BC

Iron Dog Studio has launched its first Megaways slot to offer more than one million ways to win with the release of 1 Million Megaways BC, initially exclusive with William Hill.

“1 Million Megaways BC is the first ever Megaways game to offer players more than one million ways to win,” said Kevin Reid, chief commercial officer at Iron Dog Studio parent 1X2 Network. “This, combined with or Lock-it Reels system, will deliver plenty of mammoth wins.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer 1 Million Megaways BC to our operator partners, and for William Hill to be featuring it in its upcoming UK television advertising campaign. The game really does have what it takes to top the charts and we can’t wait to see players landing some beastly wins.”

Quickspin’s Artemis vs Medusa

Quickspin has launched Artemis vs Medusa, a new 5x4, 1024 ways game inspired by Greek mythology.

“Here we are, eight months into the year of 2020, with yet another slot to add to our differentiated Quickspin Roadmap,” said Quickspin CEO and founder Daniel Lindberg. “Travis Grabau, the producer behind this game and his creative team have really outdone themselves with this slot, with everything from the attention to detail, the meticulous artistic work and maintaining suspense making it exciting for the player.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Deal or No Deal Lightning Spins

Blueprint Gaming has released a new slot based on the iconic Deal or No Deal brand, featuring the supplier’s newly launched bonus concept Lightning Spins.

Deal or No Deal Lightning Spins is the latest Blueprint release inspired by the hit TV gameshow and follows the launch of Deal or No Deal Megaways and Deal or No Deal: Double Action, part of the supplier’s Pub Fruit Series.

“Deal or No Deal is historically one of the most popular brands within slots gaming across both retail and online, having been a crowd pleaser for over 10 years,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis. “We’ve enjoyed huge success with our versions over the years and we’re excited to reveal this latest addition to the DOND catalogue.

“Deal or No Deal Lightning Spins delivers a fun new experience for players as they attempt to beat the banker with additional jackpots and cash prizes to be claimed through our new bonus feature.”

Play’n GO’s Saxon

The latest 5-reel slot from Play’n GO has been developed in partnership with 1980s British heavy metal band Saxon.

“The 80s were a time of fun and freedom, that’s reflected in the music of the time. We’ve brought that feeling into the Saxon slot,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “It’s a simple, fun game and the free spins give players so much potential it will appeal to new and seasoned players alike.”

Spearhead Studios’ Black Forest

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has released its fifth new title this month with the launch of German fairy tale-themed slot Black Forest.

“Following up our Super July, we are already releasing another exciting title, Black Forest,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “This is a game true to our motto, local games for local markets, and I am confident that it will be a perfect match for Germany and some Eastern European markets.”

Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti added: “Designed around a dark, magical, fantasy theme, this 9 payline slot offers random mystery wilds, free Spins which can re-trigger, and the marquee feature; Lord Of The Forest in which, the top paying symbol can expand on any reels it lands to create new and/or expanded wins, delivering additional big win potential. The game also offers card and ladder gamble options.”

Yggdrasil’s Football Glory

Yggdrasil has released Football Glory, a 5x4 football-themed game set in a packed stadium, which features an All Stars free spins mode where players try to score a goal when they land on the reels.

“With the Euros 2020 being postponed this year and many football leagues cancelled, Football Glory offers players plenty of excitement and glory from attaining the winning trophy,” said Yggdrasil senior product strategist Jonas Strandman. “The game's mechanics offer a thrilling experience and we are confident that our partners as well as their players will enjoy this innovative game.”

iSoftBet’s Macau High Roller

iSoftBet has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its new 3x5 slot Macau High Roller.

“Macau High Roller is a thrilling new addition to our ever-expanding slot portfolio, offering two ways to play while giving players a taste of the fast-paced tables in one of the world’s most exciting cities,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

“We continue to develop unique and exciting content for our partners across the globe and look forward to seeing how it is received by our customers worldwide.”

OneTouch’s Tiki Terror

OneTouch has launched a new 5x4 slot game Tiki Terror.

“We’re conjuring mysterious supernatural forces that can lead to huge real-life wins in Tiki Terror, the latest engaging addition to our portfolio,” said OneTouch head of marketing Ollie Castleman. “Boasting exciting new gameplay features, a spooky soundtrack and immersive visual effects amid an entrancing background, it is sure to send chills down your spine.”